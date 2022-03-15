Assembly election results 2022: Sonia Gandhi asks state Congress chiefs to resign after poll debacle

The development comes after Congress lost to AAP in Punjab and failed to put up a fight in the four states of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa

Following the Congress's poor performance in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in five states, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet that the move has been taken to facilitate the reorganisation of the party's state units.

Surjewala's tweet:

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 15, 2022

As per news agency ANI, presently, Ajay Kumar Lallu is the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. Navjot Singh Sidhu is the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Further, Nameirakpam Loken Singh holds the responsibility of the president of the Manipur Congress. Ganesh Godiyal is the Congress chief of Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar resigned on Tuesday taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the state Assembly polls.

The results of five Assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country, ANI said in a report.

Reviewing UP poll results

According to PTI, Congress on Tuesday held a meeting to review its poor performance in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, identify shortcomings and chalk out future plans for the politically-crucial state.

AICC general secretary in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chaired the review meeting which was attended by the party's top state leaders. The meeting comes two days after Vadra presented her report regarding the party's drubbing in the polls at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said the meeting will discuss threadbare the performance in each constituency in UP, where the Congress won only two seats out of 403 and got a vote share of 2.33 per cent. The party will chalk out its roadmap for the state where it contested all without any alliance after many years, PTI said in a report.

CWC dismisses Sonia Gandhi's resignation

As per news agency ANI, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Gandhi family alone is not responsible for the recent drubbing of the party in the five Assembly states and there was no need for Sonia Gandhi to resign as party president.

Kharge said that during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the members told Sonia Gandhi that the Gandhi family alone could not be held responsible for the loss in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Kharge said, "We all told Sonia Gandhi that she alone is not responsible for the defeat in 5 states, every state leader and MP is responsible, not Gandhi family."

"We reposed our faith in her, there's no question of offering resignation. We all are responsible for defeat in these five states, not just Gandhi family or Sonia Gandhi," he added.

