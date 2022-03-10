Assembly election results 2022: BJP to form govts in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur; result of people's faith in PM, says Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party humbly accepts the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India, he added

Celebrations are on full swing in the party offices of BJP as the party comfortably registered victories in four of the five states that went to the Assemby polls.

In Uttarakhand, BJP, with 33 seats in the bag and leads in 14 out of 70 constituencies, is set to return to power for the second straight time. In Goa, BJP won 20 seats in the state, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority in the 40-member Assembly, but is poised to retain power.

This after senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that his party will take Independents and regional parties along with them to form the next government and that MGP and three Independents have agreed to support it.

In Manipur, led by Nongthombam Biren Singh, the former footballer and journalist-turned chief minister, BJP won 25 seats and is leading in six out of 60 constituencies in total.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the party humbly accepts the people's verdict in the Assembly polls and will learn from it. "Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," Rahul said on Twitter.

Uttarakhand

While BJP is set to form government in the hill state, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima Assembly seat. The BJP leader was defeated by Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 6,579 votes. Indian National Congress has won 11 seats and is leading on 18 seats. Independent candidates are ahead on two seats while BSP has won one seat and is leading in another, data on Election Commission website said.

Union minister Amit Shah termed this win to be a 'grand victory' and in a series of tweets, the senior BJP leader also expressed his gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP.

Shah thanked the people of Uttarakhand for giving BJP a chance to serve again. "Devbhoomi has expressed its unwavering faith in the development works and public-welfare policies of the BJP government led by PM @narendramodi," he said. He thanked party workers, outgoing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the party's state leadership for the BJP's victory in the polls. "BJP is forming govt with 2/3 majority. New records are being made since PM Modi became PM. I am thankful to party and central leadership for giving an opportunity to a person like me of a humble background," said Dhami. Congress leader Harish Rawat said, "Our campaign strategy was insufficient & I accept it as chairman of Complaint Committee. People worked very well & I'd like to thank them. I couldn't win people's trust but I'd like to congratulate my daughter & all the winning candidates who won."

BJP leader Kailash Vijavargiya said, "We already knew that we'll form the government as PM Modi fulfilled all the promises he made to the people of Uttarakhand & CM Pushkar Singh Dhami too resolved issues of the people in the last 6 months."

Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, we gave welfare policies to the people of Uttarakhand and have got expected results, said Union minister and state in-charge Pralhad Joshi. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave credit for the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We will go for government formation as per the party's decision," he said. The party managed to increase its vote share and seats in this election without entering into any alliance, Sawant noted. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is BJP's election in-charge for Goa, thanked the people of the state for reposing trust in the party and dedicated its poll performance to PM Modi. On the other side, Congress said it respected people's mandate and would sit in opposition. State Congress chief Girish Chodankar said that he took responsibility for the party's performance. “I own the responsibility...we were not able to convince people not to split the votes. I feel that I have failed as Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president and time has come to replace me,” Chodankar added. Manipur The ruling BJP coalition is set to return to power in Manipur, as it bagged 31 seats, as per the latest ECI data. Chief Minister N Biren Singh won by 18,271 votes in the Heingang, defeating Congress' P Saratchandra Singh. The home minister in a tweet, said, "Thank you, Manipur. PM @narendramodi Ji's resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same. Congratulations to CM @NBirenSingh Ji, @AShardaDevi Ji and our karyakartas".

