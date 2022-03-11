Assembly election results 2022: A look at how chief ministers, past and present, performed in the polls

On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath grabbed headlines with a historic win. But not all chief ministers had a reason to celebrate. Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand and Charanjit Singh Channi in Punjab had to taste defeat; they even lost their seats

It’s done and dusted; the votes have been counted and the BJP has come out on top in four of the five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — while the AAP scripted history in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.

These Assembly elections saw several chief ministers, past and present, in the fray. How did they fare? Were they able to perform as well as their parties did?

Here’s the report card on their performance.

Success for some

Yogi Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh election results were a double celebration for Yogi Adityanath. Not only did the BJP under his rule, romp to victory with a 273-seat tally, but it was a personal win for Yogi too. On his electoral debut, Yogi Adityanath won the Gorakhpur Urban seat with a massive margin.

According to the Election Commission, Yogi Adityanath received 1,64,170 votes, 66.18 per cent of the total votes, while his closest competitor, Subhawati Shukla of the SP, received 60,896 votes.

Earlier, there was speculation that Yogi would be contesting from Ayodhya, the epicentre of Hindutva politics, but the party decided to field him from Gorakhpur (Urban). This is Yogi’s home city, and the Gorakhnath Math, of which he is the mahant (head), is located in Gorakhpur. He represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat from 1998 till he became the chief minister in 2017.

Biren Singh: Manipur's incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh of the BJP comfortably won from the Heingang seat.

The EC data showed that while Singh polled 24,268 votes, the Congress candidate, P Sharatchandra, was able to win only 6,486 votes.

Pramod Sawant: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant won the election from his traditional Sanquelim Assembly constituency. However, it was a very close fight for Sawant, as he defeated Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of 600 votes.

Earlier in the day, Sawant was trailing while Saglani was leading the election race in Sanquelim and the margin was over 400. However, Sawant managed to take the lead later on.

Pramod Sawant has won the constituency since the 2012 Assembly elections and this is his hat trick victory.

Ibobi Singh: The former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh defeated his nearest BJP rival L Basanta Singh by 2,543 votes in Thoubal seat. The former chief minister secured 15,085 votes, while the BJP nominee bagged 12,542 votes.

Tasting defeat

However, the Assembly elections wasn’t a good day for all chief ministers. There were some sitting and former chief ministers who suffered defeats in their own constituencies, raising questions on their electoral prowess.

Charanjit Singh Channi: Punjab's Charanjit Singh Channi didn't have a long time in office to prove his credentials and that reflected at the polls.

He lost the election from both the seats that he contested — Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

In Bhadaur, the Aam Aadmi Party's Labh Singh Ugoke got 63,514 votes, while Channi received 26,294 votes. In the other seat, Channi got 62,148 votes, while his nearest rival from the Aam Aadmi Party who has a similar name — Charanjit Singh — got 69, 981 votes.

"I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and their elected Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people," Channi tweeted after his party loss Punjab to the AAP.

Amarinder Singh: The former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh lost his Patiala Urban constituency by a margin of over 19,000 votes.

While Amarinder Singh received 28,007 votes, Ajit Pal Singh Kohli of the AAP won after receiving 47,704 votes.

In the previous election in 2017, Amarinder Singh's victory margin had been 49 per cent.

Pushkar Singh Dhami: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his Assembly seat - Khatima - to Bhuwan Chand Kapri of the Congress. This was the sixth time Dhami was contesting from Khatima.

Dhami can take refuge in the fact that he joins a long list of sitting chief ministers in Uttarakhand who haven't been re-elected.

Harish Rawat: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who had led the Congress campaign in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, lost to the BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht from Lalkuwa by 17,527 votes. Bisht had managed an early lead over Rawat and maintained it till the end.

Rawat's loss from Lalkuwa is significant as he was initially fielded by the party high-command from the Ramnagar constituency, but shifted to Lalkuwa following an opposition to his candidature by party colleague and one-time close associate Ranjeet Rawat.

With inputs from agencies

