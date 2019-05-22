Assembly Election Results 2019: When, where and how to watch counting of votes in 4 states; get live updates online at Firstpost; watch it live on TV on CNN-News18

Assembly Election Results 2019 | The Election Commission of India will start counting votes for the Assembly elections held in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim on 23 May. The Vidhan Sabha elections were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the duration of April-May, 2019.

The fate of key leaders in the states will be decided on 23 May, like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha chief ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Naveen Patnaik.

WHEN CAN YOU WATCH COUNTING OF VOTES on 23 MAY

The process of counting votes for Vidhan Sabha elections will take place in the presence of the Returning Officer of the individual constituencies and is likely to begin early in the morning (around 8 am) on 23 May.

Reports quoted the Election Commission as saying that the postal ballots will be counted first, after which the votes polled in the EVMs will begin.

"The selection of five polling stations in each Assembly segment for counting of VVPAT slips will be done by drawing of lots. Lots will be drawn immediately after the completion of the last round of counting of votes recorded in the EVMs and VVPAT paper slips count due to non-display of result from control unit or under Rule 56(D) of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961," The Hindu reported.

WHERE YOU CAN WATCH LIVE COUNTING OF VOTES on 23 MAY

