Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: When, where and how to watch counting of votes for 542 constituencies; get live updates online at Firstpost; watch it live on TV on CNN-News18

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 | The Election Commission of India will start counting votes for 17th Lok Sabha Election on 23 May. However, results are likely to get delayed by five to six hours due to the introduction of additional VVPAT counting this year. The Lok Sabha Elections were held in seven phases across the 542 parliamentary constituencies from 11 April to 19 May, 2019. Over 90 crore voters are expected to have exercised their franchise across 10 lakh booths in.

The crucial election saw widespread campaigns from key players like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah, the alliance partners Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, and several other BJP and Opposition leaders.

WHEN CAN YOU WATCH COUNTING OF VOTES on 23 MAY

The process of counting votes will take place in the presence of the Returning Officer of the individual constituencies and is likely to begin early in the morning (around 7 am) on 23 May.

The Returning Officer declares the result of the constituency when she is satisfied that all the votes have been counted correctly. At least 16 counting agents of each candidate are permitted at the venue of counting.

"Postal ballot papers are counted first. Thirty minutes later, the EVMs are brought in. The counting staff and agents inspect EVMs before opening it. Then, the counting of votes begins. The EVM is powered on and the seal over the Result button is pierced. The button is then pressed and it displays the total number of votes recorded for each candidate at a particular polling station," a report by Moneycontrol said.

WHERE YOU CAN WATCH LIVE COUNTING OF VOTES on 23 MAY

Voters across India will be waiting for the results of the Lok Sabha election. For online updates, readers can follow Firstpost's live blogs, which will be run region-wise (North, South, East, and West) with live inputs from a vast network of reporters on the ground in every major constituency.

Firstpost will also provide minute-to-minute updates on the results of the Assembly elections in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. In addition to updates on the counting of votes as it happens, Firstpost will also give information on the candidates in the lead and those lagging.

On TV, viewers can catch the virtual reality coverage of CNN-News18.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.