Assam polls 2021: Congress releases list of 40 candidates; state chief Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur

The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 40 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls. According to the list, the party's state unit chief Ripun Bora will contest from Gohpur and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia will contest from his traditional seat of Nazira.

The party also fielded Rana Goswami from Jorhat, Subhramitra Gogoi from Sibsagar, Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog from Dibrugarh and Sibnath Chetia from Digboi.

INC COMMUNIQUE Important Notification regarding party candidates for Assam pic.twitter.com/ovp5BoF16O — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 6, 2021

Another key candidate is Bitupan Saikia, who has crossed over from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress. He will enter the poll fray from the seat of Golaghat, NDTV reported. Ankita Dutta, the daughter of former Assam minister Anjan Dutta, will contest the polls from Amguri.

The Congress-led 'Mahajoth' or grand alliance has AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha as its constituents.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on 27 March. The results will be announced on 2 May.

