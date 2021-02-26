Assam Assembly Election Dates Announced: Polling in three phases on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April; counting of votes on 2 May
Assam Assembly Election Dates Announcement | The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Assam on Friday (26 February). The election to 126 Assembly seats will be held between 27 March and 6 April with the counting of votes on 2 May, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.
The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April. The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll, Arora announced on Friday.
The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.
Past election results
When was the result of Assam Assembly polls declared in 2016: 19 May
Who won the election: The election brought a change of power as the Indian National Congress (INC), which had formed the government under Tarun Gogoi since 2001, lost its majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Sarbananda Sonowal
Who is the incumbent chief minister: The BJP Parliamentary Board announced Sonowal as their chief ministerial candidate of Assam
Total registered voters: 1,99,90,755
Voter turnout: 84.49 percent
Check full schedule for Assam Legislative Assembly election 2021:
Phase 1: 47 constituencies
Issue of Notifications on: 2 March
Last Date of making nominations: 9 March
Scrutiny of nominations: 10 March
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 12 March
Date of Poll: 27 March
Phase 2: 39 constituencies
Issue of notification: 5 March
Last Date of making nominations: 12 March
Scrutiny of nominations: 16 March
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 17 March
Date of Poll: 1 April
Phase 3: 40 constituencies
Issue of notification: 12 March
Last Date of making nominations: 19 March
Scrutiny of nominations: 20 March
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 22 March
Date of Poll: 6 April
Counting of votes: 2 May
The terms of the legislative Assembly of Assam will come to an end in May or June this year.
