Assam Assembly election 2021, Titabar profile: Tarun Gogoi, longest-serving CM, had won seat with 62,025 votes in 2016

While the Congress has fielded Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah from the seat, the BJP named Hemanta Kalita as its candidate from the seat. Also in the fray are Sailendra Kumar Hazarika of the Assam Jatiya Parishad and Independent candidate Dilip Gogoi

Titabar Assembly Election 2021 | The Titabar Assembly constituency was held by Congress veteran and the longest-serving chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi who passed away due to post- COVID-19 complications in November 2020.

Gogoi had secured 62,025 votes in the 2016 election. He had defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who had received 44,530 votes in the last election.

The Titabar constituency is expected to go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total number of 1,36,227 registered voters in the Titabar constituency, of which 69,256 are men and 66,971 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 83.40 percent, while in the 2011 polls, the voter turnout was 79.33 percent.

Past election results and winners

Gogoi had secured 54.65 percent of the vote share. On the other hand, BJP candidate Tasa had won 39.23 percent of the vote share.

Gogoi represented the Titabar constituency for four straight terms from 2001.

In 2011, Gogoi defeated the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)'s Montu Moni Dutta. While Gogoi had secured 65,418 votes, Dutta received merely 11,219 votes. The margin of Gogoi's victory was 54,199 votes or 61.41 percent.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).