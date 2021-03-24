Assam Assembly election 2021, Thowra profile: BJP's Kushal Dowari had wrested seat from Congress in 2016

The Thowra constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election

The Thowra Assembly constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2016 election.

The constituency falls under the Jorhat Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Sivasagar district.

The Thowra constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in the previous election

The constituency has a total number of 1,00,072 registered voters, of which 51,997 are men and 48,075 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election in the Thowra constituency was 85.82 percent. Meanwhile, the polling percentage in the 2011 election was 75.35 percent.

Past election results and winners

BJP MLA Kushal Dowari won the seat with 41,560 votes or 48.42 percent vote share in the 2016 election. He had defeated Congress' Sushanta Borgohain, who emerged as the runner-up with 40,334 votes or 46.99 percent vote share.

In 2011, Borgohain had defeated Dowari by 4,286 votes. At the time, Dowari was contesting the election as an Independent candidate.

Borgohain had received 28,560 votes in 2011.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).