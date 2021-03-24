Assam Assembly election 2021, Teok profile: AGP's Renupoma Rajkhowa won seat in 2016

The Teok constituency is expected to go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election

Teok Assembly Election 2021 | The Teok Assembly constituency was won by the Asom Gana Parishad's Renupoma Rajkhowa in the 2016 elections.

The constituency falls under the Jorhat Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Jorhat district.

Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total number of 1,18,981 registered voters in the Teok constituency. Of these, 61,073 are men and 57,908 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 80.60 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the polling percentage was 70.92 percent.

Past election results and winners

AGP MLA Renupoma Rajkhowa received 40,928 votes or 42.88 percent of the vote share in the 2016 Assembly election. Rajkhowa defeated the Congress' Pallabi Saikia Gogoi, who emerged as the runner-up with 35,879 votes and 37.59 percent of the vote share.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Membar Gogoi of the Congress had won 48,117 votes. Gogoi had defeated the AGP candidate Hemanta Kalita by 30,333 votes. Kalita had received a tally of mere 17,784 votes in comparison.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).