Assam Assembly election 2021, Sibsagar profile: Jailed anti-CAA activisit Akhil Gogoi is contesting from constituency

Akhil Gogoi, who taken into custody in December 2019, has been campaigning from jail. He faces Congress' Subhramitra Gogoi, BJP's Surabhi Rajkonwari and three other candidates

The Sibsagar Assembly constituency was won by Congress in the 2016 election. However, it is set for tough competition with noted anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal candidate Akhil Gogoi filing his candidacy from the constituency as an Independent candidate.

The seat was won by Congress leader and former Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Pranab Kumar Gogoi. However, it fell vacant after Pranab's death in February 2020.

Gogoi faces Congress' Subhramitra Gogoi, BJP's Surabhi Rajkonwari, NCP's Ajit Hazarika, and two other Independent candidates Rupa Borah and Hemanta Boruah.

The constituency falls under the Jorhat Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Sivasagar district in Assam.

The Sibsagar constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total number of 1,38,397 registered voters in the Sibsagar constituency. Of these, 70,247 are men and 68,150 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 81.92 percent in the constituency. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the polling percentage was 70.30 percent.

Past election results and winners

Congress candidate Pranab Kumar Gogoi won the 2016 election with 48,584 votes or 42.87 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwar, who won 48,042 votes or 42.39 percent of the vote share.

Pranab also won the seat in the 2011 election, when he received 48,941 votes. The runner-up, AGP candidate, Pranabjit Chaliha was defeated by 17,250 votes. Chaliha had secured 31,691 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).