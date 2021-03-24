Assam Assembly election 2021, Naoboicha profile: Congress fields veteran Bharat Narah for seat

The seat is traditionally a stronghold of the Congress, with the party having won it five times since 1967

Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury of the AIUDF had won the Naoboicha Assembly constituency in the 2016 election with 34.52 percent of the vote share.

The seat is traditionally a stronghold of the Congress, with the party having won it five times since 1967. Alternately, the seat has also been won by Independent candidates five times, two of whom reportedly joined the Congress in their second terms.

For the 2021 polls, Congress has allied with the AIUDF and is fielding its own candidate for this seat. The party has named former minister Bharat Narah as its candidate for the Naoboicha constituency.

The constituency falls under the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Lakhimpur district.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,84,281 registered voters in the Naoboicha constituency, of which 94,369 are men and 89,912 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 88.04 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 80.53 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 56,003 votes or 34.52 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the BJP's Rao Gajendra Singh, who won 54,770 votes or 33.76 percent of the vote share.

In the 2011 polls, the Congress' Sanjay Raj Subba won the seat with 33,946 votes. Subba had defeated Chawdhury, who had garnered 27,288 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Polling dates

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April. The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April. The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll.

The Naoboicha constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.