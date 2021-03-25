Assam Assembly election 2021, Moran profile: BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi eyes return, faces Congress' Pranjal Ghatowar
The Moran constituency is expected to go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election
The Moran Assembly constituency was won by the BJP's Chakradhar Gogoi in the 2016 election. The constituency falls under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Dibrugarh district.
The Congress has fielded Pranjal Ghatowar, who is the son of former Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar. Meanwhile, the BJP has named Gogoi as its candidate.
The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.
The Moran constituency is expected to go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
Voter turnout in previous elections
There are a total number of 1,21,122 registered voters in the Moran constituency, of which 61,794 are men and 59,328 are women.
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.24 percent. In the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 71.52 percent.
Past election results and winners
The sitting MLA, Chakradhar Gogoi, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 54,571 votes or 54.13 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress' Paban Singh Ghatowar, who won 38,340 votes or 38.02 percent of the votes polled in the election.
Congress leader Jibontara Ghatowar had won the seat in 2011, with 47,143 votes.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Thowra profile: BJP's Kushal Dowari had wrested seat from Congress in 2016
The Thowra constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election
Assam Assembly election 2021, Sibsagar profile: Jailed anti-CAA activisit Akhil Gogoi is contesting from constituency
Akhil Gogoi, who taken into custody in December 2019, has been campaigning from jail. He faces Congress' Subhramitra Gogoi, BJP's Surabhi Rajkonwari and three other candidates
Assam Assembly election 2021, Bihpuria profile: BJP's Debananda Hazarika won seat in 2016
There are a total number of 1,31,665 registered voters, of which 68,270 are men and 63,395 are women