Assam Assembly election 2021, Mahmara profile: Newly-inducted state minister Jogen Mohan seeks second term

The Mahmara constituency is held by BJP MLA Jogen Mohan, who was inducted into the Sarbananda Sonowal Cabinet in 2020. Mohan was sworn in as a Minister of State with Independent Charge.

The Mahmara constituency falls under the Jorhat Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Sivasagar district. The constituency is traditionally a Congress stronghold, with the party having won seven elections since 1967.

The Mahmara constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total number of 1,20,182 registered voters in the constituency, of which 62,616 are men and 57,566 are men.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 85.90 percent, while in the 2011 election, the polling percentage was 74.01 percent.

Past election results and winners

BJP MLA Mohan had received 47.50 percent of the vote share in the 2016 Assembly election. He defeated the Congress' Suruj Dehingia, who won 34,654 votes or 33.63 percent of the vote share.

Congress' Sarat Saikia had represented the Mahmara constituency for three straight terms since 2001. In the 2011 election, he had defeated Asom Gana Parishad candidate Hiranya Konwar. Konwar had received 24,873 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).