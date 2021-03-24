Assam Assembly election 2021, Lakhimpur profile: 'Straight fight' projected between Congress, BJP candidates

Congress has fielded Joy Prakash Das, who was the runner-up in the last election, whereas the BJP has nominated Manab Deka from the seat

The Lakhimpur Assembly constituency is likely to see a "straight fight" between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, even though this seat is currently held by the Asom Gana Parishad. The constituency falls under the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Lakhimpur district.

Congress' Joy Prakash Das, who was the runner-up in the last election, has been fielded by the party. On the other hand, the BJP has chosen Manab Deka to fight for the constituency, Northeast Now reported.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,60,183 registered voters in the Lakhimpur constituency, of which 82,086 are men and 78,097 are women.

The voter turnout in the Lakhimpur constituency for the 2016 Assembly election was 84.77 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 78.34 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting AGP MLA, Utpal Dutta, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 33.88 percent of the vote share. The runner-up, Congress' Joy Prakash Das, was a close second, with 30.82 percent of the vote share. Das had received 41,762 votes.

Dutta had also won the seat in the 2011 election with 52,563 votes, while Congress' Ghana Buragohain was the runner-up, receiving 51,464 votes.

The margin of Dutta's victory in 2011 was also slim at 1,099.

The Lakhimpur constituency is expected to go to the polls as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Polling dates

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April. The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April. The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll.

The Lakhimpur constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.