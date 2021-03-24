Assam Assembly election 2021, Khumtai profile: BJP's Mrinal Saikia had won seat in 2016

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.68 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 76.35 percent

Khumtai Assembly Election 2021 | BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia won the Khumtai Assembly seat in 2016 with 57,637 votes.

The constituency falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Golaghat district.

The Khumtai constituency is expected to go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,20,283 registered voters in the Khumtai constituency, of which 61,868 are men and ­­58,780 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.68 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 76.35 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Saikia, won the seat in the 2016 polls with a vote share of 55.28 percent. The runner-up was the Congress' Bismita Gogoi, who won 40,763 votes or 39.09 percent of the vote share.

Gogoi had won the constituency in the 2011 election. She had received 41,123 votes against the AGP candidate Upashana Gogoi, who won 22,734 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).