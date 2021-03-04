Assam Assembly election 2021, Kamalpur profile: AGP's Satyabrat Kalita won comprehensive victory in 2016

The Kamalpur constituency will go to polls on 1 April as part of the second phase of polling in West Bengal

Kamalpur Assembly Election 2021: Kamalpur constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district.

It falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,58,049 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kamalpur in the previous Assembly election was 85.71 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, AGP's Satyabrat Kalita, with 78,170 votes, won a comprehensive victory. The runner-up, INC's Pranjit Choudhury received just 41,261 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, BJP's Jadab Chandra Deka, with 40,288 votes, easily beat INC's Uttara Kalita, who got 28,141 votes.

Election date and timing

The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Assam on Friday (26 February).

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll, Arora announced on Friday.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.