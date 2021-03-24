Assam Assembly election 2021, Jorhat profile: AGP's Hitendra Nath Goswami had defeated Congress' Rana Goswami in 2016

The voter turnout in the Jorhat constituency in the 2016 election was 79.86 percent, while in the 2011 election, the polling percentage was 68.17 percent

Jorhat Assembly Election 2021 | The Jorhat Assembly constituency is held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since the 2016 Assembly election.

The constituency is part of the Jorhat district and falls under the Lok Sabha segment of the same name.

The Jorhat constituency is expected to go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

The constituency has a total number of 1,63,793 registered voters, of which 81,987 are men and 81,806 are women.

The voter turnout in the Jorhat constituency in the 2016 election was 79.86 percent, while in the 2011 election, the polling percentage was 68.17 percent.

Past election results and winners

BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami had won the 2016 election with 69,209 votes or 52.91 percent of the vote share. Meanwhile, the runner-up was Congress candidate Rana Goswami who won 55,571 votes and secured 42.48 percent of the vote share.

Rana had won the 2011 Assembly polls with a landslide victory with 68,049 votes. The runner-up in 2011 was Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)'s Hitendra, who won 37,970 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).