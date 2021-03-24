Assam Assembly election 2021, Dhemaji profile: BJP's Ranoj Pegu won seat in 2017 bypoll, eyes return
The constituency is reserved for members of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community. It falls under the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Dhemaji district
The Dhemaji Assembly constituency was won by the ruling BJP's candidate Pradan Baruah in the 2016 Assembly polls. However, a bypoll was necessitated in 2017 after Baruah was elected as the MP from the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha.
The seat, however, remained with the BJP, with party candidate Ranoj Pegu securing a win in the bypolls. Pegu has also been fielded as the saffron party's candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls. He faces Congress leader Sailen Sonowal, among other candidates.
The constituency is reserved for members of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community. It falls under the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Dhemaji district.
The seat has been won by BJP-ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), in four elections from 1991 to 2001.
The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.
The Dhemaji constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
Voter turnout in previous elections
There are a total number of 2,11,237 registered voters in the Dhemaji constituency, of which 1,08,573 are men and 1,02,664 are women.
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 80.80 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 75.08 percent.
Past election results and winners
In 2016, Pradan Bharuah had won the seat by garnering 69,592 votes or 40.90 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress' Sumitra Doley Patir, who won 50,471 votes or 29.66 percent of the vote share.
In the 2011 polls, Patir had won the seat with 59,633 votes. The runner-up was the AGP's Paramananda Sonowal, who won 52,348 votes.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Thowra profile: BJP's Kushal Dowari had wrested seat from Congress in 2016
The Thowra constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election
Assam Assembly election 2021, Sibsagar profile: Jailed anti-CAA activisit Akhil Gogoi is contesting from constituency
Akhil Gogoi, who taken into custody in December 2019, has been campaigning from jail. He faces Congress' Subhramitra Gogoi, BJP's Surabhi Rajkonwari and three other candidates
Assam Assembly election 2021, Bihpuria profile: BJP's Debananda Hazarika won seat in 2016
There are a total number of 1,31,665 registered voters, of which 68,270 are men and 63,395 are women