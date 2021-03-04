Assam Assembly election 2021, Dharmapur profile: BJP's Chandra Mohan Patowary won by over 34k votes in 2016

The Dharmapur constituency will go to the polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election on 6 April

Dharmapur Assembly Election 2021 | Dharmapur constituency is located in Assam's Nalbari district. It falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Dharmapur constituency will go to the polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election on 6 April.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,65,182 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Dharmapur in the previous Assembly election was 85.28 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP's Chandra Mohan Patowary with 70,503 votes, almost doubled the tally of INC's Nilami Sen Deka who got just 36,560 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, INC's Nilamani Sen Deka, with 50,786 votes, easily defeated AGP's Chandra Mohan Patowary, who got 45,455 votes.

Election date and timing

The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Assam on Friday (26 February). The Dharmapur constituency will go to the polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election on 6 April.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll, Arora announced on Friday.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.