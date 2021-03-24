Assam Assembly election 2021, Dhakuakhana profile: Naba Kumar Doley had won seat for BJP in 2016

The Dhakuakhana constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election

The Dhakuakhana Assembly constituency was won by Bharatiya Janata Party's Naba Kumar Doley in the 2016 election. The seat is reserved for members of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community.

The constituency is part of the Lakhimpur district and it falls under the Lok Sabha segment of the same name.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total number of 1,74,472 registered voters in the Dhakuakhana constituency. Of these, 90,339 are men and 84,133 are women.

In the 2016 election, the voter turnout was 84.30 percent, while in the 2011 election, the polling percentage was 82.29 percent.

Past election results and winners

BJP candidate Naba Kumar Doley was the winner of the 2016 election, with 81,556 votes or 55.45 percent of the vote share. The Congress' Bharat Chandra Narah was the runner-up with 57,014 votes or 38.77 percent of the vote share.

In the 2011 election, Doley had won the seat as a candidate of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). He had received 63,963 votes defeating Congress' Narah by a margin of 7,507 votes.

Narah had received 56,456 votes in 2011 polls.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Polling dates

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April. The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April. The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll.

The Dhakuakhana constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.