Assam Assembly election 2021, Dergaon profile: Asom Gana Parishad faces off against Congress to retain seat

There are a total number of 1,46,486 registered voters in the Dergaon constituency, of which 75,060 are men and ­­71,667 are women

Dergaon Assembly Election 2021 | The Dergaon Assembly constituency was won by the AGP’s Bhabendra Nath Bharali in the 2016 election.

The constituency falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Jorhat district. It is reserved under the Scheduled Castes (SC) category.

The Dergaon constituency is expected to go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,46,486 registered voters in the Dergaon constituency, of which 75,060 are men and ­­71,667 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 82.15 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 72.75 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Bhabendra Nath Bharali, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 63,079 votes or 52.30 percent of the vote share.

The runner-up was the Congress' Aroti Hazarika, who received 46,807 votes or 38.81 percent of the vote share.

Aroti Hazarika had won the constituency in the 2011 election. She received 55,705 votes against the AGP candidate Sushila Hazarika, who had received 34,445 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).