Assam Assembly election 2021, Chapaguri profile: BOPF's Thaneswar Basumatary won seat with a margin of 1,481 seats

Chapaguri Assembly Election 2021 | The Chapaguri Assembly constituency, which is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, is currently held by the Bodoland People's Front party.

The Chapaguri seat is reserved for members of the Scheduled Tribes community.

Voter turnout in previous elections

The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 1,37,677, out of which 70,342 are men and 67,335 are women.

In 2016, the voter turnout for the Assembly election was 83.12 percent, whereas in 2011, the polling percentage was 77.79 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Bodoland People's Front candidate Thaneswar Basumatary won with 43,250 votes. Basumatary's margin of victory was 1,481 votes.

Independent candidate Sujan Das, who received 41,769 votes was the runner-up in the election.

In the 2011, election, the seat was won by Hitesh Basumatary of the Bodoland People's Front. Hitesh had received 70,981 votes and the margin of victory was a whopping 51,922 votes.

Election date and timing

The Chapaguri constituency will go to the polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election on 6 April.

The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Assam on Friday (26 February).

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll, Arora announced on Friday.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.