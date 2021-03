Assam Assembly Election 2021: BJP names Hasinara Khatun, Sumany Hariprya among 17 candidates; here's the full list

Assam is going to polls in three phases with the first phase of the election being held on 27 March, followed by the second phase on 1 April and the third and final phase on 6 April

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its list of candidates for the third and final phase of Assembly polls in Assam. The state will go to polls in three phases on 27 March, 1 April, and 6 April.

The saffron party released a list of 17 candidates for the Assam polls.

In the list of candidates released on Sunday, the BJP has named Hasinara Khatun from the Baghbar constituency, while Suman Haripriya will be fielded as the BJP from the Hajo Assembly constituency.

