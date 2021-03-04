Assam Assembly election 2021, Barkhetry profile: BJP's Narayan Deka won big against Congress' Diganta Barman in 2016

The Barkhetry constituency will go to the polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election on 6 April

Barkhetry Assembly Election 2021 | Barkhetry constituency is located in Assam's Nalbari district. It falls under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Barkhetry constituency will go to the polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election on 6 April.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,65,182 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Barkhetry in the previous Assembly election was 88.87 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP's Narayan Deka, with 69,223 votes, won a comprehensive victory over INC's Diganta Barman, who received 60,610 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, INC's Bhumidhar Barman, with 53,958 votes, handily defeated AGP's Pulakesh Barua, who got 47,612 votes.

Election date and timing

The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Assam on Friday (26 February).

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll, Arora announced on Friday.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.