Ashok Gehlot belittles Rahul Gandhi once again, fetes ‘berated’ Gautam Adani at investors summit
The BJP took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for criticising Ambanis and Adanis after Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot invited businessman Gautam Adani to Jaipur in the investors summit and was given a seat next to the CM
New Delhi: Within a fortnight, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has not just engineered an all out rebellion of MLAs against the Gandhis to avoid becoming Congress chief, but also belittled them by feting and toasting Gautam Adani, one of the most reviled businessmen by Rahul Gandhi.
Just a fortnight ago, leading his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi had once again launched a tirade against the BJP for ‘favouring’ Gautam Adani, and on Friday Gehlot gave Gautam Adani a chair beside him at the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit.
Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising Ambanis and Adanis after his party leader and chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot invited businessman Gautam Adani to Jaipur in the investors summit and was given a seat next to the CM.
In a tweet, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “In another sign of revolt and brewing discontent against the Gandhis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot invites Gautam Adani for the investor summit. He is given a seat right next to the CM. This is an open message to Rahul Gandhi, who doesn’t tire berating Adani-Ambani, to back off…”
In another sign of revolt and brewing discontent against the Gandhis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot invites Gautam Adani for the investor summit. He is given a seat right next to the CM. This is an open message to Rahul Gandhi, who doesn’t tire berating Adani-Ambani, to back off… pic.twitter.com/ycdCoBcxi1
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 7, 2022
He also shared the picture of Adani and Gehlot sitting next to each other and talking during the summit.
A few weeks ago, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Adani, accusing him of monopolising businesses.
Adani announces Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan
Adani, who is considered to be the richest Asian, today announced a Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years in setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar power capacity, expanding cement plant and upgrading Jaipur airport.
At the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit in Jaipur, he said the Adani group already has a sizeable presence in the state. It operates a thermal power plant, has set up a solar park and supplies coal to the state's power-generating units.
Adani Group is investing Rs 50,000 crore to add 10,000 megawatts of renewable power generation capacity.
"This will be commissioned progressively over the next 5 years," he said, adding the group just a week back achieved commercial operation of the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan.
Besides, it is looking to double its cement manufacturing capacity following its acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC.
"While we already have three cement plants and limestone mining assets, a significant part of our capacity expansion will continue to happen in Rajasthan. We anticipate investing another Rs 7,000 crore to double our cement manufacturing capacity in the state," he said.
The Group is also the operator of Jaipur airport which will be expanded, he said.
Adani would also develop a network to supply piped natural gas and CNG to accelerate cleaner fuel availability to industrial, commercial, transport and domestic consumers, and set up new transmission projects to move the renewable power being generated.
"Combining all ongoing and future investments, we anticipate investing an additional Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs," he said.
With inputs from agencies
