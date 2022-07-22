AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday attacked the Modi government, saying that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's growing reputation is threatening the Centre which is now resorting to hinder their work.

New Delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday attacked the Narendra Modi-led government, saying that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's growing reputation is threatening the Centre which is now resorting to hinder their work.

He was referring to Delhi LG VK Saxena recommending a CBI probe into Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22 and AAP government's proposal for chief minister's Singapore visit which was rejected by the LG earlier.

He said, ever since the party won elections in Punjab, the BJP government is scared of AAP.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's growing reputation across country, even in Panchayat elections has threatened the Centre. We had been saying, especially after the Punjab win, that the BJP government is scared of us," he said.

He said the APP was well aware of the inquiries that the Centre would unleash on their senior leaders to hinder work.

"We had been saying the 2016 situation would return, inquiries by CBI, income tax and ED would be launched to stop us. They are trying all means to hinder our work. They had been after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after our Health Minister Satyendar Jain," said Bharadwaj.

LG Saxena on Friday recommended a CBI probe into Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, which directly names Sisodia.

Officials said the CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

Apart from this there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees," said the officials.

The new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented from 17 November last year under which retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena had earlier rejected the AAP government's proposal for Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on 1 August, even as the chief minister asserted that he would seek political clearance from the Centre.

Saxena advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it and set a "bad precedent", official sources said on Thursday.

Kejriwal, replying to LG's refusal to his visit, retorted that even the prime minister would not be able to go anywhere if a decision on visits by each constitutional authority is taken on the basis of what subjects fall within their jurisdiction.

With inputs from PTI

