Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshow in Sangrur tomorrow
The Delhi chief minister will hold the roadshow in support of AAP candidate Gurmel Singh
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will conduct a roadshow in Punjab's Sangrur on 20 June.
Kejriwal will hold the roadshow in support of AAP candidate Gurmel Singh.
The Lok Sabha seat was vacated by the current Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he became MLA from the Dhuri constituency.
Earlier on Saturday, He did a road-show with the people of Narayana for Rajendra Nagar by-election.
"Did a road-show with the people of Narayana today in the campaign for Rajendra Nagar by-election. Here people are giving us more love and blessings than last time," tweeted the Delhi chief minister.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal Pradesh
Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP government in Delhi has secured the future of 16 lakh students studying in over 1,100 government schools by making positive changes in the education system
Gujarat: FIR against unidentified person for insulting national flag before Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Mehsana
The FIR was registered at the city’s A-division police station under section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2003
Is Centre too fragile to withstand peaceful protest in Kashmir, asks Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti's remarks came after reports that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally against the Centre in the national capital over killings in Kashmir