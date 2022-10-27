'Arvind Kejriwal levitated in front of Waqf Board, now wants Lakshmi-Ganesha on notes’: BJP rebukes Delhi CM

New Delhi: The BJP has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for pandering to the Waqf Board, saying that someone who wholeheartedly wanted to make the board rich is now talking about Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi, apparently due to the fear of losing in the upcoming MCD elections.

Sharing a video on Twitter, BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh said that the people who don’t know the real face of Kejriwal should watch the clip twice.

“Who don’t know @ArvindKejriwal till now should watch this video twice. The one who wanted to make the Waqf Board rich, the one who made the Delhi government fall flat in front of the Waqf Board, today is talking about Lord Ganesha and Maa Laxmi ji. The tail is starting to straighten or is there a fear of losing the election?,” asked Singh on Twitter.

जो अभी तक @ArvindKejriwal को नही जाना उसको ये विडीओ 2 बार देखना चाहिए

कल तक वक़्फ़ बोर्ड को मालामाल बनाने वाला, दिल्ली सरकार को पूरी तरह वक़्फ़ बोर्ड के सामने दण्डवत कराने वाला, आज भगवान गणेश और माँ लक्ष्मी जी की बातें कर रहा है

पूँछ सीधी होने लगी है या चुनाव में हारने का डर है ? pic.twitter.com/oorNl5hQKT — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) October 26, 2022

In the video, Kejriwal is heard saying that Kejriwal and the Delhi government is wholeheartedly with the Waqf Board.

“In the times to come, there will be so much money with the Waqf Board that there will be no limit to it. The board has the full support of the Delhi government,” he said.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

During a media briefing, he said the images of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes. He added that the new notes could have an image of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and the two deities on the other.

However, the BJP was quick to respond that it was Delhi Chief Minister’s yet another cheap attempt at “trying” to be a Hindu to divert attention from his party’s “anti-Hindu” mindset.

“He is doing political drama to divert people’s attention from the flaws of his government and the anti-Hindu mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party. What Kejriwal has said in his press conference is another extension of his U-turn politics. His hypocrisy is on show,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.