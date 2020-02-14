Arvind Kejriwal invites Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on 16 Feb; BJP MPs, MLAs from Delhi also invited

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on 16 February, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Rai, the convenor of the AAP's Delhi unit, said a letter was sent to the prime minister on Friday morning. All seven Delhi MPs and eight newly elected BJP MLAs have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

No chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of the event as it will be a "Delhi-specific" ceremony, he added.

Apart from the political dignitaries, 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole hearts when he dressed up as Kejriwal, will also be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony.

Kejriwal, through front-page advertisements in newspapers, has urged all Delhiites to attend his oath-taking.

The 51- year-old is set to become the chief minister of the National Capital for the third consecutive term after AAP won in 62 out of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, while BJP won the remaining eight Assembly seats.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his Cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

