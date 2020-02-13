You are here:
'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar to be special invitee at Arvind Kejriwal's oath taking ceremony on 16 February

India Press Trust of India Feb 13, 2020 18:46:06 IST

  • 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar will be a special invitee at Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

  • The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Ramlila Ground on 16 February

  • Aavyan Tomar lives at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and his father Rahul Tomar is an AAP supporter

New Delhi: 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Ground on 16 February.

Baby Mufflerman Aavyan Tomar to be special invitee at Arvind Kejriwals oath taking ceremony on 16 February

'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar. Twitter@AamAadmiParty

An AAP functionary said Tomar has been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Tomar, who is little more than a year old, hogged the headlines after he was spotted at the party office dressed like Kejriwal, with spectacles, party cap, a sweater and muffler.

The child even sported a moustache like the AAP chief. Aavyan Tomar lives at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi. His father Rahul Tomar is an AAP supporter.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 18:46:06 IST

