New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is holding a meeting with his party MLAs from Punjab via videoconference on Sunday.

The meeting of the AAP MLAs is being held in Mohali and Mr Kejriwal has joined it via video conferencing from Delhi at 12 noon.

"The whole country is talking about Bhagwant Mann and his works. Compensation for crops damaged in October has been released and farmers will get cheques in the coming days. You have done a good work within 3 days of forming the govt," said AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a meeting of AAP MLAs in Mohali. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is also present in the meeting, through virtual mode. pic.twitter.com/ZCQ3ZXKKT8 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

The AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member House. The AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab Assembly polls Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16. On March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.

Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab on Saturday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

