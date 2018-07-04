Arvind Kejriwal calls SC verdict on power tussle with Delhi L-G 'big victory'; landmark decision, says Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave more power to the elected government in Delhi and limited the role of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

Reading out their judgment, a five-judge bench in a majority order said that the state and Union must be healthy, the two must collaborate and take decisions in consonance of the Constitution. He added that the L-G has to consult the Council of Ministers and cannot act independently unless written in the Constitution. He reiterated that the L-G holds different powers from Governors of other states.

In a majority of three judges — Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, AK Sikri and AM Khanwilkar, the bench noted that the L-G can't interfere with every decision of the elected government. The L-G must work harmoniously with the state, the L-G and council of ministers have to be constantly aligned, noted the Supreme Court.

Here are a few reactions to the judgment:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the judgment is a "big victory" for the people of Delhi and democracy.

A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy... — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018

Lawyer N Kohli, representing the BJP in the case, reacted to the judgment, saying the Centre has a role to play in the Union Territory of Delhi. "Their main plank was that Delhi is a state while the court has unequivocally said it's not. They said they had exclusive executive control, but that was rejected too," he said.

Don't understand how Delhi govt is claiming this to be a victory?Their main plank was that this is a state whereas Court has unequivocally said its not a state.They said they had exclusive executive control that was rejected too.This is a UT,Centre has a role to play:N Kohli, BJP pic.twitter.com/RwR9EYlVM4 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

In addition, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked the court for the "landmark" decision. "Now, Delhi government will not have to send their files to L-G for approval, now work will not be stalled," Sisodia said.

#AAPKiJeet - SC has cleared that the Centre and L-G cannot interfere in all matters: Manish Sisodia, Delhi Dy CM. pic.twitter.com/bBs2LIMM3D — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 4, 2018

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said the Supreme Court was justified in saying the L-G must respect the decisions of the Delhi government, but added that he needed to oppose "anti-national security decisions". "If any anti-national or anti-constitutional security decision is taken, which they are capable of taking, as they are Naxalite-type people, then the L-G can oppose," he said.

Yes what SC said is correct that LG must respect Delhi cabinet decisions, but if any anti national security or anti constitutional decision is taken,which they are capable of taking, as they are Naxalite type people, then LG can oppose: Subramanian Swamy,BJP MP pic.twitter.com/5fdKJ0KueU — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

Commenting on the decision, former chief minister of Delhi, Shiela Dikshit, said that the judgment reiterates the roles of the government and L-G as described in the Constitution. Saying that the court's judgment has "clarity", she said that there has been no change in the prescribed roles of the two authorities.

What the SC has done is to reiterate the role of L-G & Delhi govt. There has been no change: Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM #AAPKiJeet pic.twitter.com/AgCh1CI965 — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 4, 2018

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee weighed in on the matter. He supported the verdict and said that the Delhi government and L-G have to "work harmoniously", and can't always have a confrontation. "Daily squabbles are not good for democracy. I welcome the decision," he said.

Its a good verdict by Supreme Court. LG and Delhi Govt have to work harmoniously,can't always have confrontation. Daily squabbles are not good for democracy. I welcome the decision: Soli Sorabjee,former Attorney General of India pic.twitter.com/pmeMyoNUnR — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

