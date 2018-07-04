Football world cup 2018

Arvind Kejriwal calls SC verdict on power tussle with Delhi L-G 'big victory'; landmark decision, says Manish Sisodia

Politics FP Staff Jul 04, 2018 12:58:09 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave more power to the elected government in Delhi and limited the role of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

Reading out their judgment, a five-judge bench in a majority order said that the state and Union must be healthy, the two must collaborate and take decisions in consonance of the Constitution. He added that the L-G has to consult the Council of Ministers and cannot act independently unless written in the Constitution. He reiterated that the L-G holds different powers from Governors of other states.

File photo of Arvind Kejriwal PTI

In a majority of three judges — Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, AK Sikri and AM Khanwilkar, the bench noted that the L-G can't interfere with every decision of the elected government. The L-G must work harmoniously with the state, the L-G and council of ministers have to be constantly aligned, noted the Supreme Court.

Here are a few reactions to the judgment:

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the judgment is a "big victory" for the people of Delhi and democracy.

Lawyer N Kohli, representing the BJP in the case, reacted to the judgment, saying the Centre has a role to play in the Union Territory of Delhi. "Their main plank was that Delhi is a state while the court has unequivocally said it's not. They said they had exclusive executive control, but that was rejected too," he said.

In addition, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked the court for the "landmark" decision. "Now, Delhi government will not have to send their files to L-G for approval, now work will not be stalled," Sisodia said.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said the Supreme Court was justified in saying the L-G must respect the decisions of the Delhi government, but added that he needed to oppose "anti-national security decisions". "If any anti-national or anti-constitutional security decision is taken, which they are capable of taking, as they are Naxalite-type people, then the L-G can oppose," he said.

Commenting on the decision, former chief minister of Delhi, Shiela Dikshit, said that the judgment reiterates the roles of the government and L-G as described in the Constitution. Saying that the court's judgment has "clarity", she said that there has been no change in the prescribed roles of the two authorities.

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee weighed in on the matter. He supported the verdict and said that the Delhi government and L-G have to "work harmoniously", and can't always have a confrontation. "Daily squabbles are not good for democracy. I welcome the decision," he said.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 12:58 PM

