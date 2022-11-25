The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday put out a video showing Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal making a fresh appeal to the Congress voters in Gujarat. He appealed to the voters not to vote for the decades-old party as it was ‘never going to form the government’.

In his video address, Kejriwal said in Gujarati, “Namaskar! Kem cho? Maja ma? Shu tame Congress na samrthak cho? Humesha Congress ne mat aapta aavyo cho? Toh maari tamane ek vinanti che…Aa vakhate Congress ne mat na aapsho. Aa vakhate Aam Aadmi Party ne mat aapsho. (Hello! How are you? Good? Are you the supporters of Congress? Have you always voted for Congress? I have one request for you… This time do not vote for Congress. This time vote for AAP).”

The AAP has been aiming to replace Congress as the prime challenger of the ruling BJP party in Gujarat. The party has been urging the people not to ‘waste’ their votes by backing the grand-old party.

The Punjab CM and party leader, Bhagwant Mann also attacked the Congress for allegedly “selling out” its MLAs to the saffron party.

It is pertinent to mention here that AAP’s main campaigners- Kejriwal and Mann have been regularly visiting the poll-bound state for the past several weeks. They have been holding road shows, rallies, public interactions and greeting people in Gujarat using one-liners.

