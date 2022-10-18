'Apologise or face lie-detector test': Kapil Mishra's dare to Manish Sisodia on allegations levelled against CBI
BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday challenged Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to either apologise for his statements against the CBI officials or give consent to undergo lie-detector test before the media by today evening
New Delhi: Day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed he was pressured to leave AAP and was offered CM’s post during his questioning by the CBI in Delhi liquor ‘scam’, BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday challenged him to either apologise for his statements or give consent to undergo lie-detector test before the media by today evening.
“A man (Manish Sisodia) comes out after interrogation and gives false statements about officers of top central agencies… I challenge him to either apologise or face media by 5 pm today and say he’s ready for a lie detector test and Narco test..,” said Mishra.
#WATCH | BJP leader Kapil Mishra says, “…a man (Manish Sisodia) comes out after interrogation&gives false statements about officers of top central agencies…I challenge him to either apologise or face media by 5 pm today & say he’s ready for a lie detector test & Narco test..” pic.twitter.com/GlB9Swdunh
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022
Sisodia was quizzed by the CBI for over nine hours in connection with the case.
After emerging out of the CBI office, Sisodia told reporters, “BJP says there is a Rs 10,000 crore excise scam. I found at CBI office that there is no scam and the case is fake. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ a success in Delhi.”
He alleged that he was pressurised to quit AAP.
“Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM’s post or face jail term,” he said.
The CBI, however, refuted the allegation levelled by Sisodia.
In a statement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that Sisodia was examined strictly on the allegations in the FIR and the evidence collected so far during the course of investigation.
“His statement will be verified in due course and further action taken as per requirements of investigation,” the agency said.
The CBI said some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations.
“The CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that examination of Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per the law,” it said.
With inputs from agencies
