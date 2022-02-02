'Apologise immediately': Kiren Rijiju, S Jaishankar hit back after Rahul Gandhi slams Centre in LS

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju slammed Rahul for for questioning the vital institutions of the country and demanded an apology. Rijiju said he was speaking not only as India's law minister but also as an ordinary citizen.

Several Union minister and BJP leaders, reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha slamming the Centre on the Budget, unemployment and several other issues, demanded that the Congress leader apologise.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju slammed Rahul for for questioning the vital institutions of the country and demanded an apology. Rijiju said he was speaking not only as India's law minister but also as an ordinary citizen.

"I condemn what Mr Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and EC."

"These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC," he wrote.

Not only as India's Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and EC. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rahul should be the last person to speak about political decency.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency. High command mindset is INC’s be all and end all. The people of India know it well. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2022

Dr S Jaishankar also slammed Rahul, taking particular umbridge over his remarks on China and Pakistan.

He wrote:

Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government which brought Pakistan and China together.Perhaps, some history lessons are in order: -In 1963,Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. -China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022

Rahul on Wednesday claimed India is facing the highest level of unemployment in 50 years under the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

Rahul said, "Government speaks of providing employment. 3 crore youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years. You talk of Made-in-India, Start-Up India, but the youth did not get the employment they were supposed to. The one they had has disappeared. The government pushed 23 crores, people, back into poverty."

The Congress MP said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had pulled 27 crore, people, out of poverty in 10 years. Rahul further slammed the government for having made huge strategic mistake in foreign policy which brought China and Pakistan together.

