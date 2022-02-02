Politics

'Apologise immediately': Kiren Rijiju, S Jaishankar hit back after Rahul Gandhi slams Centre in LS

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju slammed Rahul for for questioning the vital institutions of the country and demanded an apology. Rijiju said he was speaking not only as India's law minister but also as an ordinary citizen.

FP Staff February 02, 2022 21:51:06 IST
'Apologise immediately': Kiren Rijiju, S Jaishankar hit back after Rahul Gandhi slams Centre in LS

File image of Rahul Gandhi. PTI

Several Union minister and BJP leaders, reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha slamming the Centre on the Budget, unemployment and several other issues, demanded that the Congress leader apologise.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju slammed Rahul for for questioning the vital institutions of the country and demanded an apology. Rijiju said he was speaking not only as India's law minister but also as an ordinary citizen.

"I condemn what Mr Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and EC."

"These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC," he wrote.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rahul should be the last person to speak about political decency.

Dr S Jaishankar also slammed Rahul, taking particular umbridge over his remarks on China and Pakistan.

He wrote:

Rahul on Wednesday claimed India is facing the highest level of unemployment in 50 years under the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

Rahul said, "Government speaks of providing employment. 3 crore youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years. You talk of Made-in-India, Start-Up India, but the youth did not get the employment they were supposed to. The one they had has disappeared. The government pushed 23 crores, people, back into poverty." 

The Congress MP said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had pulled 27 crore, people, out of poverty in 10 years. Rahul further slammed the government for having made huge strategic mistake in foreign policy which brought China and Pakistan together.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 02, 2022 21:58:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Voter turnout should at least rise to 75% in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Vice-President Naidu
India

Voter turnout should at least rise to 75% in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Vice-President Naidu

In the last general elections in 2019, 67.40 per cent of the eligible voters exercised their franchise, Naidu said

Punjab polls: Congress workers to pick CM face soon, says Rahul Gandhi
India

Punjab polls: Congress workers to pick CM face soon, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a virtual rally in Jalandhar, Rahul said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu have assured him that whoever is chosen as the CM face the other will support him

Ahead of Budget Session, Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for members
India

Ahead of Budget Session, Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for members

As per the rules and regulations, members must not do anything that brings disrepute to the Parliament and affects their credibility