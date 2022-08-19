Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday came down heavily on the AAP government saying that this was not the first case of corruption by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose real face has been exposed in front of the people.

New Delhi: As the CBI raids Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence and other locations across seven states in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, the BJP on Friday came down heavily on the AAP government saying that this was not the first case of corruption by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose real face has been exposed in front of the people.

"No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by the AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Thakur said that Kejriwal should stop addressing the people of the country as their real face has been exposed in front of the people today.

"Arvind Kejriwal should stop treating people as fools and also stop addressing the people of the country. The Delhi CM did not even suspend Satyendar Jain when he went to jail. AAP, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia's real face has come in front of the public today," Thakur added.

Welcoming the CBI raids, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that this is not the first time the raids are being carried out against their leaders but the question is what do these agencies recover.

"We welcome CBI and other agencies that PM Modi has unleashed on us, including ED, Income tax. This is not the first case of the raid on AAP leaders, but the question is what do these agencies recover? They should tell people if anything was ever recovered anywhere," said Bharadwaj.

The CBI is carrying out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including at the premises of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

During the search operation, the CBI teams reached 21 locations, including the premises of four public servants including Sisodia and former Excise Commissioner Krishna, a 2012-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, officials said.

Delhi LG VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

Apart from this there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.

With inputs from agencies

