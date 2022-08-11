Anubrata Mondal is Mamata-created mafia, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on TMC strongman's arrest in cattle smuggling case

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP member, wondered aloud how a 'small person' like Anubrata Mondal acquired property worth Rs 10,000 crore

Kolkata: Moments after the CBI arrested Trinamool strongman Anubrata Mondal for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling case, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari praised the probe agency and called him a 'Mafia created by Mamata Banerjee'.

The BJP leader wondered how Mondal who was a "small person" acquired property worth Rs 10,000 crore.

"CBI has done the right thing that they have arrested him. He was small person, how did he get Rs 1,000 crore property? That has to be seen. It has to be ascertained under whose direction coal and cattle smuggling takes place. He is the creation of Mamata Banerjee," Adhikari said.

"Anubrata is a MAFIA. Mamata Banerjee created him," the BJP leader claimed.

Mondal, considered to be the "Bahubali" leader of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, is the founding member of the party in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee's close aide, Mondal, is fondly called "Kesto da" by his supporters. Also, locals of the district say nothing can happen in there without his consent.

Mondal was arrested on Thursday morning by the CBI on Thursday in the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. The arrest comes a day after he ducked the probe agency's summons for the tenth time on Wednesday (10 August) citing health issues.

The CBI and CAPF raided his house in Birbhum and later arrested him.

What makes Mondal TMC's strongman in Birbhum is his provocative speeches. He is infamous to have threatened police with dire consequences if they did not follow his instructions.

Not just this, during the 2013 panchayat polls in the state, Mondal had openly directed Trinamool workers to hurl bombs at houses of independent candidates and faced no criticism from his party for his instigating remark.

It was Mondal who popularised Trinamool Congress' political slogan Khela hobe which dominated the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections which saw the party defeat the BJP.

Despite being active in politics, Mondal has never contested any election. Instead, he prefers to act as the kingmaker and likes to manage the party from behind the scenes.

It is also worth mentioning that during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, the Election Commission kept Mondal under strict surveillance after it received complaints that he might try to influence the election process.

With inputs from agencies

