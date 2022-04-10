‘Anti-Dalit’ Congress didn’t offer CM post, never invited BSP for alliance, says Mayawati as she junks Rahul Gandhi’s claim

The former UP chief minister said that Gandhi's comments show his inferior feelings and malevolence towards Dalits and the BSP.

A day after Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the Congress had offered to form an alliance with BSP chief Mayawati in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, offering her the ministerial candidature, the BSP chief hit back at him saying that Gandhi needs to first set its own house.

“Congress can't mend its own way and can't set its own house in order but is intruding into our matters. Congress and Rahul Gandhi should think 100 times before commenting on the BSP,” she said at a press conference.

“Rahul Gandhi's allegations that BSP is afraid of BJP and that they asked us about the alliance and offered CM post to me and that I didn't respond is outrightly fallacious,” she said.

The former UP chief minister said that Gandhi's comments show his inferior feelings and malevolence towards Dalits and the BSP.

Rahul Gandhi's allegations of BSP being afraid of BJP & that they asked us about the alliance & offered CM post to me & that I didn't respond is outrightly fallacious: BSP chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/dfhIeeZs7E — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

Lashing out at the BSP supremo, the former Congress president had alleged yesterday that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state because of "the CBI, the ED and Pegasus".

The Congress won only two seats out of 403 and got a vote share of less than 2.5 percent in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP retained power. As many as 97 percent of Congress candidates lost their security deposit.

The BSP won just one seat and a vote share of around 13 per cent. Nearly 72 per cent of its candidates also lost their deposit in the election, which turned out to be a bipolar contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

Gandhi said he has respect for BSP patriarch Kanshi Ram for articulating the Dalit voice of Uttar Pradesh, even though the Congress had suffered during that phase.

He said Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, gave the weapon to people "but today, that weapon has no meaning" as the media is being controlled and a spyware is being used to control political leaders. Pointing out to the state of the country's economy, Gandhi said, "This is the time to fight."

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.