Andhra Pradesh Atmakuru Assembly bypolls 2022: YSRCP achieves landslide victory, wins by over 82,000 votes

The by-election in Andhra Pradesh was held on 23 June to fill the vacancy caused due to the death of industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February

YSRCP candidate and brother of the late minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Mekapati Vikram Reddy, won a landslide victory in the Atmakuru bypoll. He won by a majority of 82,888 votes.

The YSR Congress secured 1,02,074 votes while the BJP secured just 19,332 votes. The BSP secured 4,897 votes.

The by-election in Andhra Pradesh was held on 23 June to fill the vacancy caused due to the death of industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February. Vikram Reddy was locked in a contest with BJP's G Bharat Kumar Yadav.

The Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) did not contest the polls. The TDP said it is the party’s tradition of not fielding its candidate against family members of deceased MLAs and MPs in by-elections.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.