Anant Kumar Hegde drags Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife into Twitter war; Congress leader says 'he hasn't learnt from Hindu scriptures'

Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday got into a Twitter war with Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde — known to court controversy — as the latter dragged Rao's wife into an argument and identified him as "a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady".

Hegde made the comment after Rao shared a report on the Union minister's remarks that "if a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist". . He also questioned Hegde's contribution to Karnataka.

"Sad to see Hedge stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues. Guess it's his lack of culture. Guess he hasn't learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasn't run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human," Rao said on Twitter.

⁦@AnantkumarH⁩

Wht are ur achievements after becoming a Union Minister or as MP?

Wht are ur contributions for Karnataka’s development?

All I can say for sure,it’s deplorable tht such people have become ministers & have managed to get elected as MP’s. https://t.co/IMtjPSj9aK — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) January 27, 2019

On Monday, Rao told ANI, "It's very sad that he (Hegde) talks like this. It's a very sad reflection on the type of people who hold top positions in this govt. He always uses provocative language. That's probably what his party asks him to do."

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress on Union Min Ananth Kr Hegde's tweets on him: But to stoop to such low levels&make personal remarks, it shows the lack of culture. It's demeaning not only of himself but also his office. I hope BJP leaders tell him & advise him to not speak like this. https://t.co/nqPtxaBIzs — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Hegde hit out at the Congress leader. "I shall definitely answer this guy Rao's queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady," he tweeted. Congress national spokesperson Sanjay Jha also reacted to the controversy.

Rao's wife Tabu is not an active politician. In April 2018, she had lashed out at BJP MP Pratap Simha for dragging her name into a controversy.

Reacting to Rao's statement on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Simha had reportedly said, "Dinesh Gundu Rao, you said the Adityanath should be hit with slippers... Instead of Yogi, if you had said the same thing about a Mullah or a Maulvi, your wife Begum Tabu would do the same to you."

Tabu had taken to Facebook to express her anger. "If Simha is anguished by a statement made by my husband in his capacity as the working president of the Congress, the MP is free to join issue with him, but to drag the womenfolk of the household into the controversy smacks of cowardice," she had written.

