If Hindu girl touched by hand, that hand should not exist, says Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde

Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde on Sunday courted a fresh controversy by saying that "if a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist".

#WATCH: Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde in Kodagu, "We have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn’t think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist." #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/4uVNnIrNeu — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

"We have to rethink the priorities of our society. We shouldn't think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist," Hegde said, addressing a gathering in Kodagu.

The minister had recently stoked a controversy with his "daylight rape" comment which he had made in the context of the persistent violence plaguing Kerala since the Supreme Court lifted the ban at Sabarimala temple on the entry of women of menstrual age.

"The Supreme Court has given the direction. I totally agree with that, but at the same time, since law and order is a state subject, the Kerala government should know how it has to be dealt with," he had said on 10 January.

"The Kerala government has completely failed to manage it without hurting the faith of the masses. It is a daylight rape on the Hindu people," Hegde had said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.