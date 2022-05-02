Amit Shah on 3-day West Bengal visit from 4 May to motivate party leaders in state ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

On 6 May, the Union Home Minister will address a programme organised by the Cultural Ministry at Victoria Memoria and will also visit to RSS office before leaving for Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to West Bengal starting 4 May. It will be the home minister's first visit after the state assembly election in 2021.

Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal is seen as a bid to motivate the BJP workers in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and stop the feud between the state members of the party.

As per the schedule, BJP leader Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal's capital Kolkata on the evening of 4 May. The next morning, on 5 May, he will attend a government programme, a Border Security Force (BSF) function, at Hengalganj in North 24 Parganas.

On the same day (5 May), the Home minister will visit Siliguri. After his arrival around 3 pm, he will address a public rally in Railway Maidan. In the evening, he will meet with various community leaders in Darjeeling.

On the morning of 6 May, Amit Shah will be in Cooch Behar district and attend a government programme at Tinbigha. By afternoon, he will return to Kolkata and will hold meeting with the elected representatives and office bearers of BJP.

The Union Home Minister will then address a programme organised by the Cultural Ministry at Victoria Memoria and will also visit to RSS office before leaving for Delhi.

Recently, BJP MP Soumitra Khan, national vice president Dilip Ghosh and national secretary Anupam Hazra took a jibe against the new state leadership under Sukanta Majumdar and criticised him for being "inexperienced".

Also, in the recently concluded bypoll on Asansol Lok Sabha seat, BJP lost to the Trinamool Congress. However, in the West Bengal assembly polls 2021, BJP won 77 of the 294 seats to become the main Opposition in the state.

