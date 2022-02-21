live

Amit Shah Interview Updates: Nation is run on Constitution, not whims, says home minister

Amit Shah Exclusive Interview to News18: Speaking on the hijab row, the home minister said that it is his belief that people of all religions should accept the school’s dress code

FP Staff February 21, 2022 20:49:10 IST
21:11 (ist)

Attack on Owaisi not law & order issue, says home minister

Speaking on the attack on Asaduddin Owaisi earlier this month, the home minister said it was not a law and order issue as individual incidents do not count. Moreover, security assessment was made within three hours and security was offered to him.
21:00 (ist)

Akhilesh Yadav didn't perform, we improved agriculture production in state, says home minister
20:58 (ist)

No alliance with Mayawati, I am confident BJP will form govt with full majority in UP, says home minister
20:46 (ist)

Hijab Row: Nation runs on Constitution, not whims, says home minister
20:43 (ist)

Akhilesh Yadav should talk on data, due to COVID-19 inflation has surged globally, says home minister
20:40 (ist)

Made UP No 2 economy in country; we doubled state's GDP in five years of rule, says home minister
20:40 (ist)

Made UP No 2 economy in country; we doubled state's GDP in five years of rule, says home minister
20:32 (ist)

Kairana Exodus: No one is fleeing now, situation is better under Yogiji's governance, says Shah
20:30 (ist)

Benefits are being provided irrespective of caste or religion, says Shah
20:21 (ist)

Equation with Muslims are like any other community, says Shah
20:16 (ist)

SP & BSP worked on caste-based politics. Change came with PM Modi in 2014 
20:13 (ist)

Catch the exclusive interview with Home Minister Amit Shah on CNN-News18
19:50 (ist)

Stage set for biggest and most exclusive interview, here's a sneak peak
19:46 (ist)

Congress, SP want to weaken fight against terrorism, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the SP and the Congress want to weaken the country's fight against terrorism and leaders of both parties in the past batted for the release of people involved in acts of terror.

 At an election rally in Pilibhit, Shah alleged that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responding to a question on terrorism in an interview said they don't have time for such "useless talk". 

"On one hand Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi says it is 'fizul ki baat' to check terrorism, on the other her party leader Salman Khurshid used to say that SIMI people caught for the Ahmedabad blasts are innocent and they should be released. He also defended them," Shah said.

- PTI
19:32 (ist)

'BJP will get full majority in UP, form govt under NDA', says Shah

In an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, home minister Amit Shah said BJP will get full majority in UP and will carry forth the tradition of forming the government under NDA
19:22 (ist)

BJP has zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.
19:18 (ist)

Akhilesh Yadav wears specs of religion, caste, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that he wears spectacles through which he sees religion and caste.

Addressing a rally in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, "I am wearing specs, can see through clearly... Akhilesh babu also wears specs through which he sees caste from one glass and religion from the other glass."

Shah has been on an election trail among other BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh to retain its power in the state.

- ANI

The implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act is linked to the Covid-19 situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said in an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, while maintaining that there is “no question” on going back on it.

The CAA, which facilitates granting of Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Parliament on 11 December, 2019 and the Presidential nod was received the next day. However, the law is yet to be implemented as rules under the CAA are yet to be framed.

Asked when the CAA would be implemented, Amit Shah said in the interview: “As long as we are not free from Covid-19, this can’t be a priority. We have seen three waves. Thankfully, things are getting better, the third wave is receding. The decision is linked to the Covid situation. But there is no question of going back on it. The question does not arise.”

In January this year, the Union Home Ministry had approached the parliamentary committees seeking more time for framing rules under the CAA.

According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should have been framed within six months of presidential assent or seek extension from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Since, the Home Ministry could not frame rules within six months of the enactment of the CAA, it sought time from the committees — first in June 2020 and then four more times.

The Central government has already made it clear that the Indian citizenship to the eligible beneficiaries of the CAA will be given only after rules under the legislation are notified.

The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Those from these communities who had come to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship.

After the CAA was passed by Parliament in 2019, widespread protests were witnessed in the country. Those opposing the CAA contended that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also alleged that the CAA along with the National Register of Citizens is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, Amit Shah had dismissed the allegations and described the protests against the CAA as “mostly political". He had asserted that no Indian would lose citizenship due to the Act.

