Amit Shah assures Charanjit Channi of probe into AAP's 'links with separatist outfit SFJ'

Earlier, the Punjab chief minister had written to the home minister alleging that the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice is in touch with AAP and that it had supported the party in the 2017 Assembly elections as well

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Centre has taken the matter of the alleged links between the banned organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seriously and he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail.

Earlier, the Punjab chief minister had written to Shah alleging that the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice is in touch with AAP.

The Union home minister said Punjab chief minister had requested an investigation against the Aam Aadmi Party taking the help of banned separatist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for Punjab Assembly polls.

"A political party maintaining a connection with a banned, anti-national and separatist organisation and seeking help in elections is a serious concern for national security. This kind of agenda is in accordance with agenda of the country's enemies. It is condemnable that these people are joining hands with separatists and working towards threatening Punjab as well as nations' security in the greed of power," Shah said in his letter to the Punjab chief minister.

The Union home minister assured the Punjab chief minister that the central government has taken cognisance of the matter and will not allow anyone to threaten the country's unity and integrity. "I personally will ensure that the matter is looked into in detail," said Shah.

In his letter to Shah, Channi said, "Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is a banned organisation, is in constant touch with Aam Admi Party. The SFJ has given support to AAP in the elections to the state Assembly in 2017 and similarly in these elections too. The SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. This is a serious issue of compromising the security and integrity of the country and thus needs to be investigated. I would urge upon you to immediately get this matter investigated for taking appropriate action in this regard."

Assembly polls for 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on 20 February. The results will be declared on 10 March 10.

