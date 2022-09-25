Amid nationwide crackdown on PFI, Raj Thackeray warns about 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said that- anti-national slogans such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ will not be tolerated and called for an urgent end to the ‘disease of anti-national elements after a video surfaced on social media, which shows “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans being allegedly raised during a protest organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Pune.

“If slogans such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ ‘ Allahu Akbar’ are going to be proclaimed in our Pune city, then our country’s Hindus are not going to keep quiet. Rather, it’s better to urgently put an end to this disease of anti-national elements”, MNS chief Raj Thackeray tweeted.

Sharing a note on Twitter, Thackeray requested Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis to take the sternest action against those who allegedly raised the anti-national slogans and said if Hindus and Marathis decide to take the matter into their hands, there will be unrest during the festive times.

“If the Hindus of Hindustan and our Marathis Hindus decide to take the matter in their hands, then what these scoundrels will face? Don’t make me say it here, said Thackery.

The video shows that the slogans were raised several times when the PFI activists were bundled into a police vehicle as part of their detention during the protest held on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also reacted to the ongoing controversy and said that slogans such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ would not be tolerated on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and warned about stern punishment against the protesters.

“This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and no one has the right to raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. It is a state of patriots. Our government has taken it seriously,” CM Shinde tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, said those who indulged in this sloganeering will not be spared.

“If anyone raises slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Maharashtra and in the country, we will not spare such people and action will be taken,” Fadnavis said.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) had called a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Kerala on Friday, a day after NIA and ED raids over terror links in their organisation’s offices and houses of leaders.

PFI had organised the protests outside the district collector’s office to denounce the ongoing nationwide crackdown on the outfit and the arrest of PFI activists. The police detained 40 protesters during the protest. The Pune police said they were investigating the matter.

In a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had, on Thursday, arrested 109 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic group in nearly simultaneous raids in 15 States for allegedly promoting terrorism in the nation.

With inputs from agencies

