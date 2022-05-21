Amid call for shutdown, JKNPF holds political rally in Pulwama

According to a statement, this was the first political rally after abrogation of Article 370 in the area

Srinagar: People in Pulwama on Saturday joined a political rally organised by Jammu Kashmir Nationalist People's Front despite a shutdown call given by the Mirwaiz-led separatist group.

According to a statement, this was the first political rally after abrogation of Article 370 in the hotbed militancy area. The political rally by JKNPF was attended by hundreds of people.

Party patron Sanjay Kumar said JKNPF is gaining strong ground in Jammu and Kashmir especially in South Kashmir where youth are joining the party in huge numbers. "The place which used to follow the Hurriyat calls, today boycotted them and came forward towards the mainstream political process. This is a big achievement visible on the ground. The youth are very much concerned about their future and this is a good beginning towards a vibrant Kashmir," he said.

Kumar thanked all the people who despite bad Weather Conditions and shutdown call participated in the convention and termed it a positive move towards "Badal-ta-Hua" Kashmir, the statement read.

He added that such attitude, efforts and dedication of people especially youngsters will lead to peaceful and developed Kashmir.

Welcoming the new members, party president Shiekh Muzaffar said that together we can achieve milestones for a better Kashmir where every one will live a peaceful life.

"These young people of Kashmir need jobs, peaceful life and a vibrant economy. They want a bright future and JKNPF assures them a better life ahead. People should show an exit door to family politics and so-called well wishers of Kashmir who have bungalows and properties outside Kashmir and who believe in separatist ideology. It is time to join JKNPF and start working for a better Kashmir," he added.

As per the statement, a shutdown call was given by separatist leader Umar Farooq on the death anniversary of his father Molvi Farooq. However, there was no such response as markets remained abuzz with shoppers and traffic continued to ply normally, it added.

