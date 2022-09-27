‘Am afraid its false’: Sachin Pilot on reports that he called for Gehlot's resignation as Rajasthan CM

New Delhi: After reports emerged that Congress MLA Sachin Pilot had told the Congress top leadership that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should not continue as the chief minister if he decides to contest for the party president’s post, Pilot on Tuesday refuted the claims and said that he had done nothing of the sort.

“Am afraid this is false news being reported,” tweeted Pilot tagging a news agency report. He clarified that he had neither spoken to the Congress high command nor to chief minister Gehlot.

An open rebellion by MLAs close to Gehlot has made the possibility of his candidature for the party chief’s post doubtful.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday sought a written report on the rebellion in Rajasthan from AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken as the chances of Gehlot becoming the party chief looked slim and other names cropped up for the post.

Kharge and Maken, who had been earlier sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, briefed Sonia Gandhi after their return to Delhi and called the parallel meet held by Gehlot loyalists as “indiscipline”. They are expected to recommend disciplinary action against those behind the move, including Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal and state Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

Gehlot loyalists had submitted resignation letters to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Sunday evening, in an apparent bid to put pressure on the central leadership to pick someone from the Gehlot camp as CM if the veteran leader is elected the party president. The legislators indicated that they were against the appointment of Sachin Pilot, who had led a rebellion against Gehlot in 2020, to the post.

Meanwhile, Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry has briefed the Congress party president about work completed so far ahead of the party’s organizational polls to be held on 17 October.

“We briefed Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi about work done so far regarding Congress president elections. Elections will happen as per schedule. Till now nominations forms have been taken by Sashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal,” Mistry said.

The counting of votes will be done on 19 October and the results of the Congress’ organizational polls will be declared soon after.

