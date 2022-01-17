All non-BJP parties should support Manohar Parrikar’s son and not field a candidate against him: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena leader said that providing all support to Utpal Parrikar would be a befitting tribute to the late chief minister of Goa

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that all non-BJP parties should come together to support Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar if he contests next month's Goa election.

Raut tweeted, "If Utpal Parrikar contests Independent from Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties including Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress and Goa Forward Party should support his candidature and not field a candidate against him. This will be a true tribute to ManoharBhai!"

Utpal Parrikar is the son of Manohar Parrikar, the three-time chief minister and BJP's top leader of Goa, who passed away in 2019. He held the Panaji constituency for five terms.

Parrikar, who also joined BJP, is expecting to contest elections from his father's constituency. However, he is reportedly upset with the news of BJP planning to give former minister Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate that seat to contest. According to sources, Parrikar may contest the Goa Assembly elections as an Independent candidate.

Goa is going to polls on February 14. Shiv Sena will contest 10-15 seats said party leader Sanjay Raut, stressing that the Maharashtra-based outfit will field common men as its nominees.

The Sena has so far failed to succeed in electoral politics in Goa which has a sizable Maharashtrian population.

The political contest in Goa has become multi-cornered with the entry of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) apart from the traditional contestants like the BJP, Congress, MGP and GFP.

In the 2017 Assembly polls for the 40-member Goa Assembly, AAP had drawn a blank. In the previous polls, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa as it won 17 seats in the 40-member House. However, it failed to form the government after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government under Manohar Parrikar who passed away in 2019.

The Congress has already announced its pre-poll alliance with the GFP, while the TMC has a tie-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the upcoming polls and had hinted at a grand alliance comprising the Congress and AAP to take on the BJP.

With inputs from PTI

