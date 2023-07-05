Ajit Pawar says want to be CM for people's welfare, seeks 'deity' Sharad Pawar's blessings
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, 'BJP came to power in 2014 only due to Narendra Modi's charisma'
Days after swearing in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he wants to become the Chief Minister of the state and implement plans that he has for people’s welfare.
“I want to become Maharashtra chief minister to implement certain plans I have for people’s welfare,” the NCP leader said.
Ajit Pawar, who ditched his uncle to join hands with NDA, also sought blessings of Sharad Pawar and said he considers senior Pawar as his “deity”.
“Sharad Pawar is our deity, we seek his blessings,” Ajit said.
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajit said: “BJP came to power in 2014 only due to Narendra Modi’s charisma.”
Ajit Pawar slams Sharad Pawar’s decisions
Addressing the meeting of MLAs and leaders of NCP camp led by him, Ajit said, “In the 2004 Vidhan Sabha election, NCP had more MLAs than Congress. Had we not given Chief Minister post to Congress at that time, till date, Maharashtra would have had a Chief Minister only from Nationalist Congress Party.”
Recalling the meeting at Thackeray residence, in 2017, Ajit said, “We had a meeting at Varsha Bungalow. On the orders of the senior leaders of the party, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patel, I and several others had gone there. Several leaders from BJP were also there. There were discussions among us over cabinet portfolio allocation and positions of Guardian Ministers. But later our party took a step back.”
On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Eight other NCP MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde cabinet.
